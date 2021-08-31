checkAd

Industrial Floor Coating Market to Reach $9.48 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR AMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.08.2021   

Rise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Industrial Floor Coating Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and others), by Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo), by Component (One Component, Two Component, Three Component, and Others), and by End-user Industry (Chemical, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation and Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness for selection of material hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in FDI inflows and favorable government policies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak affected the demand for industrial floor coating due to prolonged lockdown and closure of industrial and production facilities across the globe.
  • Moreover, the strict lockdown restrictions disrupted the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.
  • However, the demand for industrial floor coating is expected to rise as the manufacturing facilities resume their work at a full capacity.

The epoxy segment held the largest share

By resin type, the epoxy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial floor coating market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption in the food & beverage, chemical, and food storage warehouse industries for its features including high adhesion, durability, and impact resistance. The report includes analysis of segments such as polyaspartic, polyurethane, anhydrite, and others.

