PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Industrial Floor Coating Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and others), by Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo), by Component (One Component, Two Component, Three Component, and Others), and by End-user Industry (Chemical, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation and Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.