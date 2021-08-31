Amid the Uncertainty, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Destinations Career Academy, and Insight School of Wisconsin Are Poised to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Wisconsin Virtual Academy ( WIVA ), Destinations Career Academy ( DCA ), and Insight School of Wisconsin ( ISWI ), three full-time, tuition-free public charter schools authorized by the McFarland School District, are ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout Wisconsin consistent education options designed to personalize learning and create strong schooling experiences, virtually. Wisconsin Virtual Academy students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year on September 1, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Our students and teachers at all three of our schools showed incredible drive and perseverance amid such uncertainty last year,” said Head of Schools Dr. Sara R. Cutler. “I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish this year!”

With Wisconsin-licensed teachers, WIVA, DCA, and ISWI lead the state in virtual education. “We believe that all students deserve an equitable education and a personalized approach to learning. At our schools we support students individually no matter where they are, who they are or what they need,” said Cutler. “Our schools deliver rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.” Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like these three reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend DCA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business Administration & Management, Health Science, Information Technology, Law & Criminal Justice, and Construction. Students earn business and industry recognized credentials and participate in work-based learning opportunities, as well. In addition, students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

During the 2020-2021 school year Wisconsin Virtual Academy schools’ enrollment reached 4100. “Our students had 4100 different reasons for choosing our schools,” reported Dr. Cutler. Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. Each of the three schools have online platforms which give students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

WIVA, DCA, and ISWI are still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about these schools and how to enroll, visit either dcawi.k12.com, insightwi.k12.com or wiva.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

