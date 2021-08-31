checkAd

Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Events

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. The events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

  • Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference (virtual)
    Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time
    Speaker: Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time
    Speaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

About Ciena
 Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.



