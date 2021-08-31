CyberArk Named a Leader in Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise Report by Independent Research Firm

CyberArk Workforce Identity helps enterprises defend against attacks, drive operational efficiencies and improve compliance. CyberArk’s IDaaS for Enterprise offering leverages a comprehensive, risk-based approach to enable organizations to securely extend business applications and IT services to a distributed workforce and provide simple and secure access from any location, using any device.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ) today announced it was named a Leader in “ The Forrester Wave: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021 .” 1 CyberArk received the highest possible score in criteria such as product vision, innovation roadmap, user authentication, secure access, user experience and navigation, and reporting and compliance.

The report notes, “CyberArk Workforce Identity (formerly Idaptive) offers well-designed authentication with endpoint MFA, passwordless options, strong user self-service capabilities, and the ability to sequence authentication factors in different ways. CyberArk’s IDaaS supports risk-based authentication (RBA) that uses event-driven APIs and gives admins the ability to adjust risk parameters (high/med/low). The solution gives admins the power to tailor contextual policies for groups and even specific high-risk users. The vendor received very high customer ratings for technical support and user experience.”

“The proliferation of cloud environments and mobile has greatly benefitted users and organizations; however, it’s also challenged security teams that need to ensure they can secure an increasingly porous perimeter while still enabling workforce productivity,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “Key to securing this shift is a focus on identity. CyberArk delivers innovation across our entire Identity Security platform – and we believe the Leader recognition by Forrester is further validation that this strategy, drawing from our strong IDaaS offering, is resonating with enterprises everywhere.”

CyberArk Workforce Identity is a key pillar of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk platform is differentiated by its security-first approach to delivering authentication, authorization, access and audit in an integrated, seamless manner — helping to ensure protection at every step in the Identity Security lifecycle with a frictionless user experience.

