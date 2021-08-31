checkAd

Sequential Brands Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings

Company to Facilitate Transaction Process and Sale of Its Assets Through 
Court-Supervised Process

Receives a Commitment for $150 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SQBG) today announced that it, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”).

The Company determined that, as a result of the significant debt on its corporate balance sheet, it was no longer able to operate its portfolio of brands. Accordingly, in conjunction with the filing, the Company will pursue the sale of all or substantially all of its assets under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Company will seek approval from the Court of auction and bidding procedures that are designed to maximize the value of the Company’s assets through an open process that enables interested buyers to submit a bid or bid(s) on the Company’s assets.   The Company believes that each of its brands is well-positioned for profitability under the stewardship of new owners.

In connection with this in-court process, Sequential will be obtaining $150 million in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from its existing Term B Lenders. The Company expects this new financing, together with cash generated from ongoing operations, to provide ample liquidity to support its operations during the sale process. The proposed transactions will be implemented pursuant to the terms of a Restructuring Support Agreement reached between the Company and its Term B Lenders.

Sequential has filed a number of customary motions seeking court approval to continue supporting its operations during the court-supervised process, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption and other relief measures customary in these circumstances.

Additional information regarding Sequential’s financial restructuring, including court filings and information about the claims process, are available at www.kccllc.net/SQBG or by calling Sequential’s claims agent, Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC, at (866) 556-7696 (toll-free in the U.S. or Canada) or (781) 575-2048 (for parties outside the U.S.) or sending an email to SequentialBrandsInfo@kccllc.com. Please also refer to the Company’s form 8-K filed as of the date of this press release.

