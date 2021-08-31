checkAd

Major shareholders intend to exercise all their warrants of series (2020 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB

Terranet AB (”Terranet” or the "Company") hereby announces that the major shareholders in the Company intend to exercise all of their warrants of series TO3 B, an investment of approximately SEK 13.5 million, corresponding to approximately 33.5 percent of the total amount of outstanding warrants of series TO3 B. The subscription period for the warrants of series TO3 B is currently ongoing and will continue up until September 3, 2021.

The major shareholders in the Company intend to exercise their warrants as detailed below:

Maida Vale Capital AB

Intends to exercise a total of 10,054,729 TO3 B, corresponding to SEK 8,043,783.2

Fredrik Olsson

Intends to exercise a total of 2,000,000 TO3 B, corresponding to SEK 1,600,000.0

Knutsson Holdings AB

Intends to exercise a total of 1,983,332 TO3 B, corresponding to SEK 1,586,665.6

Oliver Aleksov

Intends to exercise a total of 2,895,817 TO3 B, corresponding to SEK 2,316,653.6

Combined, the major shareholders intend to exercise 16,933,678 warrants of series TO3 B, corresponding to a total of SEK 13,547,102.4.

If all the warrants of series TO3 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than September 3, 2021. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their application earlier than September 3, 2021. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO3 B:

Subscription period: August 23 – September 3, 2021.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO3 B, which entitles to subscription of 50 502 653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.

Exercise price: SEK 0.80 per B share.

Dilution etc.: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 505,026.53, from
SEK 2,649,132.56, to SEK 3,154,159.09. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 50,502,653 B shares, from 264,913,256 shares (divided on 1,137,463 A shares and 263,775,793 B shares), to 315,415,909 shares. The dilution at exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 19.1 percent of the number of shares and 19.0 percent of the number of votes.

Note that the warrants that are not exercised at the latest September 3, 2021, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment is available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se and on Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:
Mangold Fondkommission AB
Tel: +46 8 5030 1595
E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62
E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.terranet.se/en/.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.






