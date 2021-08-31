ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced the completion of the purchase of its property located at 123 Ector. A 5 year lease has been signed. Rent from the tenant is $2,260 per month and the monthly payment to the CapTex Bank is $1,094.26.

ADMQ also announces that the 1900 E. Loop 820 7.63 acre tract of land which will be the future new home of ADM Endeavors and its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products Inc. is finally moving forward with the city of Fort Worth. The planned development plat is complete and just waiting on final sign off from the city. The Zoning Commission hearing is set for September 9th. The site plan for this plat includes a 70,000 square foot commercial building. The plat also will include three A-5 single residential lots and 7 town homes. The town homes will be owned by Just Right Products and leased to employees.

Just Right Products Inc. plans to start development of the adjacent 10.4 acre tract also located on 820 in late 2022. The initial plans are another planned development focused on single family homes and town homes.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “real estate development is not our core focus, but it is a great way to increase positive cash flow and create depreciable assets to help offset taxes. We will continue to look at real estate as a way to increase assets and generate positive cash flow. I am always open to look at any opportunity that can benefit the company and its shareholders.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

