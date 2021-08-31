checkAd

DGAP-News Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st half of 2021

Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st half of 2021

Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st half of 2021

- First dividend of EUR 4.00 per share

- Capital increase from own funds resolved as a precondition for planned share split

- 1st half of 2021 with sales and earnings development subdued by global logistics problems


Landshut, August 31, 2021 - Endor AG was confirmed in its growth course by its shareholders at the virtual Annual General Meeting 2021. All resolutions were passed with a large majority. A dividend was also approved for the first time. A dividend of EUR 4.00 per share or a total of EUR 7.7 million will be distributed.

The basis for the first-time dividend proposal was the extremely successful development in 2020, with Endor Group sales more than doubling from EUR 38.8 million in the previous year to EUR 90.2 million. The Endor Group's net income tripled from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 12.4 million in fiscal 2020, thus meeting all forecasts. This development could not be continued entirely in the first half of 2021. A successful first quarter of 2021 with a doubling of sales was followed by a second quarter that was strongly characterized by a very limited ability to deliver. In total, sales in the first half of 2021 were down two percent on the previous year at EUR 35.4 million. The reasons lie in particular in the ongoing disruptions to global logistics chains and flows of goods, resulting in products from producers and suppliers in Asia not arriving at Endor warehouses or arriving with significant delays. Added to this are temporary delays in development and start-up difficulties in the production of individual new products, which reduce daily output.

