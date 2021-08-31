Performance results of Rokiskio suris, AB for six months 2021

Consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio sūris Group in January-June 2021 amounted to EUR 107,461 thousand, i.e. 4.54 percent more than in the same period last year (102,796 thousand euros).

During the 6 months of 2021, AB Rokiškio sūris Group incurred a net loss of EUR 989 thousand. Meanwhile, during the 6 months of 2020, the Group earned a net profit of EUR 2,134 thousand.