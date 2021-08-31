Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem Cell Activation Products and Topical Cosmetic Stem Cell Serums.

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Vitro Biopharma, Inc. ("Vitro') announced the acquisition of Fitore Nutrition ("Fitore") and Infinivive MD ("Infinivive"). Fitore, a private company headquartered in Denver, Colorado creates clinically …

Infinivive, located in Cherry Creek, Colorado developed the world's first topical cosmetic stem cell serum and is a nationally recognized company led by one of the top industry pioneers in the area of cosmetic surgery, Dr. Jack Zamora M.D.

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Vitro Biopharma, Inc. ("Vitro') announced the acquisition of Fitore Nutrition ("Fitore") and Infinivive MD ("Infinivive"). Fitore, a private company headquartered in Denver, Colorado creates clinically validated supplements and sells them direct to consumers (D2C) via their unique digital marketing platform and SEO expertise.

These two acquisitions will drive significant new revenues to Vitro, funding its therapeutic pipeline and expanding Vitro's overall stem cell regenerative capabilities. Vitro acquired Fitore Nutrition for $2,300,000 in a combination of notes and stock and Infinivive MD for $5,750,000 in an all-stock deal.

"The acquisition of Fitore & Infinivive gives us the opportunity to leverage the revenues of both companies, increase market awareness for Vitro, and cross sell the regenerative therapies of AlloRx Stem Cells®" said Jack Zamora C.E.O. of Vitro Biopharma.

Vitro's acquisition of Fitore and Infinivive brands makes strategic sense for Vitro as it helps to (1) leverage synergies across therapeutic outcomes and bio-supplements, (2) is consistent with management's M&A growth strategy of high growth and high margin acquisitions with a focus on ecommerce capabilities, (3) provides Vitro with a significant online presence thereby expanding Vitro's branding footprint.

"The integration of Fitore's direct to consumer (D2C) technology platform will accelerate Vitro's product penetration and brand recognition into the marketplace for all its products. To date we have had an incredibly successful partnership with Vitro with the joint development of Stemulife™ formerly known as STEMulize™, and Spectrum +™. Partnering with Vitro Biopharma only accelerates our mission as we continue to develop more life-changing products based on Vitro's scientific capabilities and the expanding market demands for natural health products." said Tanner Haas C.E.O. of Fitore Inc.