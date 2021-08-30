Meridian Bioscience to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global …

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global …

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a presentation that will be available on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. A link to access the pre-recorded presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/ for 90 days.