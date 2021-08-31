checkAd

Andy Kofoid Joins Databricks as President of Global Field Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.08.2021   

Company taps former Salesforce North America President to rapidly scale global GTM functions as enterprises expand their adoption of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of Andy Kofoid as President of Global Field Operations. With more than three decades of experience building, scaling and transforming high-growth software and cloud businesses, Andy's track record of category creation and operational excellence will prove invaluable as Databricks' Lakehouse Platform becomes the data architecture of choice for data-driven organizations. Andy's first day will be September 7, 2021.

Databricks Logo

"Andy brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and global leadership experience to the Databricks team and I am thrilled to introduce him as the new President of Global Field Operations," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "Andy's background leading and scaling high growth, customer-focused GTM organizations and his commitment to operational excellence will take Databricks to new heights. As we work to create the lakehouse category and accelerate adoption of the data architecture of the future, Andy's experience in category creation and building a platform ecosystem will prove invaluable."

Andy brings more than twenty years of executive experience to the company. He joins Databricks from Salesforce where he spent eight years, most recently in the role of President of North America managing a $12B+ business unit with 8,000+ employees. He also held executive positions as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce leading their B2C and global Marketing Cloud businesses.

Prior to that, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ExactTarget, leading the global field operations. During his tenure, ExactTarget went public in 2012 on the NYSE and was acquired by Salesforce in 2013 for $2.6B. Before joining ExactTarget, Andy served as Vice President of EMEA at Dassault Systemes, living in both London and Paris.  He also held other executive positions within the U.S. at Dassault Systemes. Prior to that, Andy served in sales and sales management positions at Oracle Corporation and IBM.

"Databricks' trajectory is incredible and I'm excited to join this outstanding organization and be part of the next chapter," said Andy. "I've seen first hand the critical role that data and AI play in fueling digital transformation and I look forward to helping customers around the world maximize the value of their data with this best-in-class lakehouse platform that is redefining the next era in cloud."

About Databricks
 Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press Contact:
 Press@databricks.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/Databricks_Logo.jpg




