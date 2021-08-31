checkAd

GuideStone Capital Management to Incorporate Impact Into Every Aspect of the Business, Starting With Global Impact Fund

GuideStone Capital Management, LLC ($17.6B AUM) is pleased to formally announce its Global Impact Fund (NASDAQ: GGIIX) in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of GuideStone Funds. This actively managed faith-based fund seeks to invest in both public and private markets and provides the opportunity to own investments and organizations working to support disadvantaged, underserved global communities in need. The fund, which aims to bring about a positive impact on the world while generating positive returns, aligns with GuideStone’s expanded core mission of using its platform to not only screen out negative investments but to also make positive change and support the growth of God’s Kingdom through their investment product offerings and all other aspects of their business.

GGIIX is comprised of 180 holdings and has $174.0M AUM as of June 30, 2021. The fund’s holdings, which range across a wide array of important sectors of the economy — including technology, health care and consumer businesses — showcase organizations and investments that are foundationally centered around philosophies of the sanctity of life and spreading the gospel, human dignity and advancement, and the stewardship of God’s creation.

Investment examples within the fund include a mortgage-backed security comprised of home mortgages for women with low-to-moderate incomes, a multinational organization that seeks to provide underprivileged communities abroad with greater access to technology, and a municipal bond backing a large community college district in which two-thirds of the student body comes from a low-income, food or housing insecure background. In addition, the fund owns bonds that fund Christian schools and universities.

“We have always affirmed our faith-based approach with the investments we’ve excluded in our other funds. Through our new impact fund and enhanced process, we are underscoring our commitment to that approach while proactively investing in securities and organizations committed to making a difference in the world,” explains David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management. “We believe impact investing is the next frontier for our organization. It allows us to take the next step through our product offerings to actively invest in organizations that do good across the globe while we promote the growth of God’s Kingdom.”

