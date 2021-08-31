checkAd

ADM Announces Industry’s First Net Carbon Neutral Milling Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that the company has achieved net carbon neutral status for its U.S. flour milling operations. This accomplishment is an industry first of its kind and scale. The company has 22 mills around the U.S. that process wheat, sorghum and corn into flour.

ADM achieved net carbon neutral status at its U.S. mills through a combination of energy efficiencies, purchase of renewable energy certificates, and sequestration of carbon dioxide at the company’s commercial carbon capture and storage facility.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Archer-Daniels-Midland Co!
Long
Basispreis 51,06€
Hebel 6,44
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 71,63€
Hebel 5,14
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Consumers increasingly expect their food to come from companies that share their values,” said Tedd Kruse, president, Milling & Baking Solutions. “ADM is proud of our position as a trusted and capable partner in delivering responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients that meet heightened consumer expectations. We know that our downstream customers are interested in reducing the carbon footprint of their supply chains, and we are eager to help them meet their goals with our net carbon neutral milling network.”

Data shows that consumers are more aware of carbon, and taking steps to reduce their own environmental impact, driving demand for sustainable goods and carbon labeling. According to the 2020 Euromonitor International Lifestyle Survey, 68% of consumers are worried about climate change, 37% are cutting their personal carbon emissions, 22% are offsetting their carbon footprint, and 67% support carbon labeling.

“Transitioning to cleaner energy is a major focus for ADM as we work toward our 2035 environmental goals and support the transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Chris Cuddy, ADM senior vice president and president, Carbohydrate Solutions. “By lowering the emissions of our operations, we are helping our customers advance their sustainability commitments as well.”

Around the world, ADM has been working to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. At its U.S. flour mills, this has included energy efficiency projects, technology updates, and the replacement of older facilities with new state-of-the-art mills. Further, ADM has lowered the carbon footprint of its U.S. flour milling network through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. These represent electricity generation from renewable sources, such as solar, wind or hydro.

Lastly, ADM is using carbon capture and storage technology to compensate for emissions generated at the company’s U.S. flour mills, a unique way ADM has been able to achieve net carbon neutral status. Located in Decatur, IL, ADM’s facility permanently sequesters carbon dioxide a mile underground, preventing it from being emitted into the atmosphere.

Through increased energy efficiency and reductions in energy use, ADM was able to achieve its 2020 environmental goals ahead of schedule. Further efficiencies and reductions will contribute to ADM’s Strive 35 targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% and energy intensity by 15% by 2035, against a 2019 baseline.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s respective filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release

Archer Daniels Midland Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM Announces Industry’s First Net Carbon Neutral Milling Operations ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that the company has achieved net carbon neutral status for its U.S. flour milling operations. This accomplishment is an industry first of its kind and scale. The company has 22 mills around the U.S. that process …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21ADM to Convene Independent Dialogue at UN Food Systems Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21ADM to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Health & Wellness Lifestyle Shifts: Five Consumer Behaviors that are Reshaping Food, Beverage & Supplement Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Marathon Petroleum Corp., ADM Announce Feedstock Partnership to Support Renewable Diesel Production
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten