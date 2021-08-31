checkAd

Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming industry conferences:

  • The 2021 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek to be held at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek, Colorado, September 8th – 11th, 2021. Revival Gold is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 8:00 am MDT.
  • The 33rd Annual Denver Gold Forum/XPL-DEV2021 to be held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 12th – 15th, 2021. Revival Gold is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 8:20 am MDT.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like further information regarding the conferences noted above, please contact, Melisa Armand, (416) 366-4100 or email info@revival-gold.com. Corporate presentations and information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

