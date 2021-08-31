First-ever Tech Conference for HBCUs to Expand Access to Tech Careers

HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft

News Highlights:



More than 100 HBCUs across the U.S. can gain latest insights into digital transformation to help meet their needs for the future of education.

As part of a ‘Bot A Thon’ competition for HBCU students, top finalists will have the opportunity to interview for internship positions at HP and Microsoft.

Notable speakers include Dallas Martin of Asylum Records and executive vice president of Atlantic Records; Lanre Gaba, executive vice president of Urban A&R at Atlantic Records who has advanced women in music, including Cardi B and Lizzo; and Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12), founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.

5th annual HP-HBCU Business Challenge continues to drive a diverse pipeline in tech. Previous challenges attracted over 380 students from 46 HBCUs and select participants later became full-time employees or interns at HP.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced an inaugural technology conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with support from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel and Microsoft. The virtual conference will promote learning, networking and lasting connections to inspire digital transformation and accelerate digital equity. 1

COVID-19 reinforced the new reality that organizations must learn to pivot to a virtual environment in days, not years. For HBCUs, which are engines of social mobility for many Black and African Americans, forming the right partnerships to accelerate digital transformation is key to being successful in this new world. As part of HP’s ambition to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company, it is stepping up to empower HBCUs to meet 21st century student needs through the HBCU Technology Conference.

“The diverse talent that HBCUs foster are integral to driving innovation not just in the tech industry but across all sectors. Diversity is a business imperative; when we attract and nurture people from diverse backgrounds and increase their representation in the workplace, we can strengthen the company’s long-term growth,” said Lesley Slaton Brown, chief diversity officer at HP Inc. “We look forward to building on our existing partnerships with HBCUs to raise the bar and put together this one-of-a-kind initiative that can help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society where HBCU students have equal access to opportunity and their institutions are armed with the knowledge needed to unlock transformational growth.”