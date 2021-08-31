checkAd

First-ever Tech Conference for HBCUs to Expand Access to Tech Careers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft

News Highlights:

  • More than 100 HBCUs across the U.S. can gain latest insights into digital transformation to help meet their needs for the future of education.
  • As part of a ‘Bot A Thon’ competition for HBCU students, top finalists will have the opportunity to interview for internship positions at HP and Microsoft.
  • Notable speakers include Dallas Martin of Asylum Records and executive vice president of Atlantic Records; Lanre Gaba, executive vice president of Urban A&R at Atlantic Records who has advanced women in music, including Cardi B and Lizzo; and Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12), founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.
  • 5th annual HP-HBCU Business Challenge continues to drive a diverse pipeline in tech. Previous challenges attracted over 380 students from 46 HBCUs and select participants later became full-time employees or interns at HP.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced an inaugural technology conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with support from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel and Microsoft. The virtual conference will promote learning, networking and lasting connections to inspire digital transformation and accelerate digital equity. 1

COVID-19 reinforced the new reality that organizations must learn to pivot to a virtual environment in days, not years. For HBCUs, which are engines of social mobility for many Black and African Americans, forming the right partnerships to accelerate digital transformation is key to being successful in this new world. As part of HP’s ambition to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company, it is stepping up to empower HBCUs to meet 21st century student needs through the HBCU Technology Conference.

“The diverse talent that HBCUs foster are integral to driving innovation not just in the tech industry but across all sectors. Diversity is a business imperative; when we attract and nurture people from diverse backgrounds and increase their representation in the workplace, we can strengthen the company’s long-term growth,” said Lesley Slaton Brown, chief diversity officer at HP Inc. “We look forward to building on our existing partnerships with HBCUs to raise the bar and put together this one-of-a-kind initiative that can help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society where HBCU students have equal access to opportunity and their institutions are armed with the knowledge needed to unlock transformational growth.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First-ever Tech Conference for HBCUs to Expand Access to Tech Careers HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and MicrosoftNews Highlights: More than 100 HBCUs across the U.S. can gain latest insights into digital transformation to help meet their needs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...