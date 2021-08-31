12-month sales of AB Linas Agro Group went up 43%, net profit was 56% higher

In the last twelve months ended June 30, the group of companies earned EUR 21 million operating profit or 43% more than in a previous year. Gross profit was EUR 52 million or 15% higher than in the previous year. Profit before taxes grew by 54% to EUR 18.4 million. Net profit increased by 56% to EUR 15.7 million.

Consolidated revenue of AB Linas Agro Group, the owner of agricultural and food industry companies, grew by 43% and amounted to EUR 942 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35% to EUR 35 million.

AB Linas Agro Group companies sold 3.16 million tons of production or 41% more than a year before.

‘We have shown the best result in the last five years. Despite the unfavorable price changes in the markets, which affected some of our business segments, the overall result of the Group shows that we were able to take advantage of the opportunities provided by last season’s good harvest’, said Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group.

During the ended financial year, the Group sold a total of 2.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds, or 58% more than in the same period last year. Trade in feedstuff also increased by 10%. Total revenue from trade in grain, oilseeds, and feedstuff grew by 62% year-on-year to EUR 680 million, and the operating profit was 2% higher and equal to EUR 6.35 million.

‘The record harvest of 2020 in all the Baltic countries caused both joy and concern. Our elevator network in Lithuania and Latvia collected record quantities of grain - 58% more than a year before, or 661 thousand tons. We exceeded the projected capacity and had to store part of the grain in uncovered stations. Although the quantities of cereals purchased have increased, the increased price volatility in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the feedstuff segment, has not led to a stronger increase in operating profitability’, M. Šileika commented the performance results of the largest business segment of the Group.

The Group’s revenue from goods and services for farmers grew by 15% to EUR 180 million, and the operating profit was 149% higher and almost reached EUR 9 million. Sales of certified seeds went up 5%, plant care products and micronutrients sales increased by 25%, sales of fertilizers were 3% higher. Agricultural machinery sales went up more than 32%, revenue from spare parts sales and services increased by 20%. Grain preparation facilities and livestock farms installation projects generated 15% higher sales than a year before.