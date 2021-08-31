checkAd

IZEA partners with Multicart to power Influencer Marketing Social Commerce

Brands are now able to shorten their path to purchase significantly while accurately measuring the associated ROI

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, is partnering with eCommerce technology provider, Multicart Solution, Inc., to provide clients with sales data from their influencer marketing campaigns and optimize the consumer path to purchase.

With Multicart, influencers’ social media content endorsing multiple products can be accompanied by single click access to the Multicart Digital Shelf, providing customers a seamless path to shop curated collections and a valuable conversion opportunity.

“As brands continue to drive engagement in social media, they will benefit from increasingly sophisticated ways to track and increase conversions,” says Sarah Nelson, Marketing and PR coordinator at Multicart. “Working together with IZEA, Multicart will enable low friction transactions and detailed performance and sales tracking while also keeping the consumer shopping experience integrated so followers can remain engaged in the content they love.”

Multicart technology can be leveraged across multiple channels for fully integrated campaigns with minimal technology effort. Brands can collaborate with influencers to push shoppable content across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and more. When partnering with Multicart, brands have access to a one-click checkout experience and decision-driving analytics.

“As an advocate and champion for content creators, IZEA continues to identify ways to help them engage with brands and monetize content,” says Tiffany Richardson, Director of Media & Partnerships at IZEA. “In addition to enhancing the consumer experience, partnering with Multicart allows us to provide our clients with actual sales data from our influencer campaigns which further proves our clients return on investment and the success of influencer marketing.”
To learn more about Multicarts eCommerce capabilities, visit www.multicartshop.com. For more information about IZEA’s influencer marketing technology solutions and services, visit www.izea.com 

# # #


About Multicart
Multicart is an eCommerce technology provider that enables OneClick checkout across any marketing channel through our unique Digital Shelf. Multicart is becoming the standard for better customer shopping experiences on Social, SMS, Paid Ads, Publishing and more. With Multicart, marketers can shorten the purchasing path with minimal effort. Decision-driving analytics give the opportunity to generate more sales and grow your business. For more information, visit www.multicartshop.com. Follow us on Twitter @multicartshop and LinkedIn at Multicart.


About IZEA
IZEA is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

