Homeland Security Corporation Upgraded from Pink No Information

Carson City, NV, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeland Security Corporation (PINKSHEETS: HSCC) has been upgraded from Pink No Information to Pink Limited Information effective Aug. 31. The upgrade follows Homeland’s change of control in June and the public release of disclosures and financial statements in July and August.

“We are proud to announce our upgrade to Limited Information status,” said James Werner, Chief Executive Officer of Homeland Security Corporation. “This is a foundational milestone to providing our shareholders the transparency necessary to make informed investment decisions. Additionally, the upgrade will maintain our public market as consistent with amendments to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.”