DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM 31.08.2021 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") announces that Mattress Firm is considering a return of share capital and has commenced evaluating a range of strategic options, including a potential public listing. The evaluation process is ongoing and no definitive decision has been taken with respect to any specific course of action.

Mattress Firm, which is 50.1% owned by the Steinhoff Group, is the leading speciality mattress retailer in the United States, with more than 2 300 retail stores nationwide, giving it the largest mattress retail footprint in the country.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

31 August 2021

31.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1230192

End of News DGAP News Service

1230192 31.08.2021