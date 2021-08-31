DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") announces that Mattress Firm is considering a return of share capital and has commenced evaluating a range of strategic options, including a potential public listing. The evaluation process is ongoing and no definitive decision has been taken with respect to any specific course of action.
Mattress Firm, which is 50.1% owned by the Steinhoff Group, is the leading speciality mattress retailer in the United States, with more than 2 300 retail stores nationwide, giving it the largest mattress retail footprint in the country.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
