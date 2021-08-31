checkAd

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 16:10  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM

31.08.2021 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") announces that Mattress Firm is considering a return of share capital and has commenced evaluating a range of strategic options, including a potential public listing. The evaluation process is ongoing and no definitive decision has been taken with respect to any specific course of action.

Mattress Firm, which is 50.1% owned by the Steinhoff Group, is the leading speciality mattress retailer in the United States, with more than 2 300 retail stores nationwide, giving it the largest mattress retail footprint in the country.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

31 August 2021

 


31.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1230192

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1230192  31.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230192&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSteinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM 31.08.2021 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. UPDATE ON …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
DGAP-News: CureVac's CVnCoV Phase 2b/3 Study Data Published in Preprints with The Lancet
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with ...
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Geschäftsverlauf des ersten Halbjahres 2021 von der fünfmonatigen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:52 UhrSteinhoff Aktie: Börse zockt auf die Abstimmung
4investors | Kommentare
08:05 UhrAktienanalyse: Steinhoff Aktie, AMC Entertainment, Oragenics Aktie, XTM Aktie, European Lithium
Andreas Opitz | Kommentare
30.08.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Valneva, Support.com & Steinhoff
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21LYNX: Steinhoff: Kommt es jetzt zum ganz großen Turnaround?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
30.08.21Steinhoff knallt weiter: Jetzt wird's erst richtig heiß!
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
29.08.21Steinhoff-Aktie: 1 heiße Spekulation!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Steinhoff schießt hoch – alles Wichtige vor den Zahlen!
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Anzeige: Nel ASA, dynaCERT, Steinhoff – Schub fürs Depot mit Turnaround -Kandidaten
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
18.08.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten