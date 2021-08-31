checkAd

Precision-Adjustable Current Limit Power Switch from Diodes Incorporated Provides High Levels of Protection to Automotive Subsystems

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the AP22653Q programmable current limiting power switch. Streamlining power system design and assuring ongoing reliability, this automotive-compliant device provides a controlled and protected power path. It is rated to handle continuous load currents of up to 1.5A. Key applications include protection of vehicle USB ports and ECU supply rails, and infotainment and telematics subsystems.

With a tight accuracy margin of ±7% at high current levels, the AP22653Q’s current limit threshold can be simply set anywhere between 125mA to 1735mA via use of standard value external resistors. The device’s controlled rise and fall times help to mitigate the effect of surges during turn on/off. In addition, its 5μs short circuit response helps avoid situations requiring system shutdown/restart.

The AP22653Q has a 55mΩ (typical) on-resistance, which significantly reduces power loss and voltage drop at high load currents. The reverse-current protection integrated into this device safeguards against reverse currents when peripherals are being externally powered. Overtemperature protection and undervoltage lockout features are also included. An operational temperature range of -40°C to 125°C is supported.

The AP22653Q power switch is qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, is manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and is PPAP capable. It is supplied in a compact SOT26 package and has a unit cost of $0.22 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

