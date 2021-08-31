checkAd

John Ventura Joins WSFS Wealth as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021   

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Ventura has joined WSFS Wealth Private Banking, a division of WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager. Reporting to Steven G. Kochie, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Private Banking, Ventura’s primary focus will be developing and supporting client relationships, providing financial strategies and solutions, assisting clients with loans, lines of credit and other banking products and services.

“We are thrilled to have someone with John’s robust private banking and wealth management experience join the team,” said Kochie. “John brings with him the knowledge and skillset needed to serve as a trusted partner to our clients and provide them with solid financial solutions and strategies to address their unique financial goals.”

Ventura has more than 15 years of experience in private banking, including assisting clients with financial planning, portfolio management, asset allocation, trust administration and estate settlement, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, risk mitigation, and complex tax and legal issues. He joins WSFS from PNC Wealth Management, where he most recently served as Vice President, Senior Relationship Strategist.

“I’m excited to join such a talented and collaborative team at WSFS,” said Ventura. “I look forward to working with the team to drive results and assist clients with their ever-changing needs.”

Ventura is a resident of Philadelphia and received his B.S. in finance from Pennsylvania State University. He holds his Series 6, Series 63, Series 65 and Series 7 licenses.

WSFS Wealth provides holistic financial planning solutions including investment, tax, legal, business and estate planning.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $26.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

