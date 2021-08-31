checkAd

ECS Selected for Multiple Contract Awards on ASTRO IDIQ

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named a prime awardee on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. The contract focuses on the development, integration, operation, maintenance, and support of unmanned/manned/optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

Managed by the GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), ASTRO is a five-year, multiple-award (MA), indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with no defined ceiling value and estimated worth in the multi-billion dollar range. GSA also maintains the option to extend contracts for five additional years.

ECS was selected for multiple contract awards with wins in the Mission Operations and Development/System Integration pools. As part of their role, ECS will leverage their expertise in autonomous aviation, artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML), and mission solutions to develop and deploy operational AI/ML algorithms across the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) domain.

“ECS continues to be at the forefront of analytics, autonomous robotics, and AI/ML algorithm development,” said Marshall Thames, senior vice president of ECS Mission Solutions business unit. “Through the ASTRO contract vehicle, ECS will provide the DoD with innovative technologies that deliver new capabilities to the warfighter, ensuring the success of future missions.”

“Our company has a long history of delivering cutting-edge, never-before developed AI/ML solutions to federal customers,” said John Heneghan, chief operating officer of ECS. “We look forward to working with GSA FEDSIM on this innovative contract as we strengthen our nation’s warfighters across sea, air, land, and space.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s Federal Government Segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the leading providers of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

