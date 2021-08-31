checkAd

IPSOS Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 16:21  |  29   |   |   

 

August 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

 

 

Date Shares Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
31 July 2021 44,436,235 50,192,761 49,969,427

 

 

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

 

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Attachment





