checkAd

Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) Announces the New “SUGA & SHERM Podcast” featuring Rashad Evans and Mike Sherman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 16:29  |  31   |   |   

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP), currently listed on the OTC Pink Market, is announcing one of their newest and exciting projects; The “Suga & Sherm Podcast”.  The hosts of “Suga & Sherm” are “Suga” Rashad Evans, former UFC Champion and Hall of Famer, along with Mike Sherman, television host and producer of the weekly television show “Before the Fame”, which can be seen on CBS Viacom Miami and in selective markets across the country. The duo will produce a weekly podcast to dive deep into everything from sports to music, politics, current events, business and everything in between.

The first slate of guests are nothing short of legendary. UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, Hollywood actor Lamorne Morris, the current pound for pound best fighter in the world, UFC’s own Kamura Usman, and Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke.  "I've been excited about the podcast space for a while, so I'm honored and excited to be launching a podcast with one of my best friends Mike Sherman. I truly believe "Suga & Sherm" will be a huge success". -Rashad Evans

Rashad and Mike’s friendship goes back years as did the idea for this show, so they’ve decided the time is now, as it was long overdue. Their extensive professional backgrounds in television and sports, coupled with the relationships they’ve developed with some of the most successful athletes and biggest entertainers on the planet will create an unparalleled experience for their audience. “Rashad is a legend at his craft and to be part of this podcast is truly an honor” -Mike Sherman

Universal Media Group (UMGP) has many new program initiatives, significant distribution news, and exciting new business developments to announce over the next few weeks and months. UMGP has been building for this moment over the past few years and we feel fortunate to become much more diverse in our programming, expanding with multiple new business opportunities. Details, as announced, can be found on our new Universal Media Group website; www.umediagroupinc.com

About Universal Media Group Inc.:
UMGP is a digital media and production company with multiple revenue verticals including “Before the Fame”, “On the Mike”, “High School Icon”, “Suga & Sherm Podcast'', and a new NFT Platform looking back at over a decade of interactions. UMGP attracts some of the biggest names in music, film, television, and sports to participate in our programming. www.umediagroupinc.com

Contact:
Universal Media Group Inc.
Michael Sherman
ms@umediagroupinc.com
561-908-3333

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) Announces the New “SUGA & SHERM Podcast” featuring Rashad Evans and Mike Sherman Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP), currently listed on the OTC Pink Market, is announcing one of their newest and exciting projects; The “Suga & Sherm Podcast”.  The hosts of “Suga & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
KERING: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - August 25 to 27, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...