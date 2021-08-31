checkAd

Flashing & Accessories Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Flashing & Accessories Market by Product Type (Flashing [Liquid-Applied Flashing and Membrane Flashing] and Accessories [Primers, Adhesives & Sealants, Others]), by Application Type (Roofs, Walls & Windows, Basement, and Others), By End-Use Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's flashing & accessories market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Flashing & Accessories Market: Highlights from the Report

Flashing is a thin impervious membrane that restricts the penetration of water in the building. Flashing is particularly important at junctions such as roof hips and valleys, joints between roofs and vertical walls, roof intersections, or projections such as chimneys, dormers, vent pipes, and window openings. Flashing is majorly of two types: exposed flashing and embedded flashing. Exposed flashing is majorly done outside, mainly performed using metal sheets, whereas embedded flashing can be done from either metal sheets or non-metallic materials. The most common flashing materials include metals, plastics, asphalt, and rubber. Whereas flashing accessories consist of weep vents, drip edge, end dams, and termination bars. These accessories are used while flashing at the joints or junctions of the walls. 

Flashing is engineered and installed with care so that water is deflected away from the building. Improper installation can result in water being directed into a building. There are numerous types of flashings such as valley flashing, step flashing, counter flashing, continuous flashing, and base flashing. The major type of flashing is continuous flashing, which is a one solid piece of material and is sometimes seen where a sloping roof and a vertical sidewall meet to form a horizontal line. Step flashing allows a roof to abut brickwork when a lower height roof meets a wall, a roof meets a chimney, or a conservatory roof meets a house wall. There are multiple accessories consumed with flashing such as dampers, primers, sealants, and adhesives. For instance, expansion joints should be provided for long runs of metal flashing to allow movement without causing deformation.

