DGAP-News Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel

Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel

31.08.2021 / 16:30
Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report high-grade nickel assays from the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Last drilled in 2007, results reported today from hole LAP21-02 are the initial batch of assays from Gungnir's first drill program at Lappvattnet.

Drill Hole LAP21-02 Highlights:

- 3.19% Ni over 4.25 metres within 10.4 metre interval grading 1.51% Ni

- Peak of 7.38% Ni over 0.25 metres; highest nickel assay reported at Lappvattnet

- High-grade Nickel intercept 30 metres below surface

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "Clearly we are in a very nickel-rich system and have an opportunity to define further high-grade nickel shoots and to build upon our 2020 nickel resource. With hole LAP21-02 we have already identified nickel mineralization outside of the current resource block with the high-grade nickel intercept at just 30 metres below surface. Near-surface drilling continues at Lappvattnet and we look forward to reporting further results over the next several weeks."

Results Table 1:

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b7dbed357398d73d9a90a011fdac5a99


The high-grade nickel intercept in hole LAP21-02 occurs within a 10.4 metre interval containing several narrow sections of massive and semi-massive sulphides, consisting of mainly pyrrhotite, local pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Mineralization is hosted at the base of a peridotite intrusion and within underlying sedimentary gneisses. LAP21-01 (assays pending) and LAP21-02 were drilled on Section 8E up-dip of previous drilling including hole 2007-02 which returned 3.21% Nickel over 4.97 metres (from 76.43 metres) and Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t Platinum, 11.8 g/t Palladium, 0.11 g/t Gold) over 0.45 metres. Please link to accompanying attachment for a cross-section and core photo (Figure 1).

