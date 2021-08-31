DGAP-News Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel
|
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result
Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel
Drill Hole LAP21-02 Highlights:
- 3.19% Ni over 4.25 metres within 10.4 metre interval grading 1.51% Ni
- Peak of 7.38% Ni over 0.25 metres; highest nickel assay reported at Lappvattnet
- High-grade Nickel intercept 30 metres below surface
Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "Clearly we are in a very nickel-rich system and have an opportunity to define further high-grade nickel shoots and to build upon our 2020 nickel resource. With hole LAP21-02 we have already identified nickel mineralization outside of the current resource block with the high-grade nickel intercept at just 30 metres below surface. Near-surface drilling continues at Lappvattnet and we look forward to reporting further results over the next several weeks."
Results Table 1:
The high-grade nickel intercept in hole LAP21-02 occurs within a 10.4 metre interval containing several narrow sections of massive and semi-massive sulphides, consisting of mainly pyrrhotite, local pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Mineralization is hosted at the base of a peridotite intrusion and within underlying sedimentary gneisses. LAP21-01 (assays pending) and LAP21-02 were drilled on Section 8E up-dip of previous drilling including hole 2007-02 which returned 3.21% Nickel over 4.97 metres (from 76.43 metres) and Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t Platinum, 11.8 g/t Palladium, 0.11 g/t Gold) over 0.45 metres. Please link to accompanying attachment for a cross-section and core photo (Figure 1).
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare