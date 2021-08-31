Result of AGM
31 AUGUST 2021
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 31 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|No preference
|Against
|Vote withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021
|12,019,487
|324,325
|44,558
|29,429
|12,417,799
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021
|12,105,829
|268,070
|27,830
|16,070
|12,417,799
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy
|11,056,814
|324,325
|610,431
|426,229
|12,417,799
|4
|To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director
|11,536,906
|360,371
|275,798
|244,724
|12,417,799
|5
|To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director
|11,438,961
|336,950
|317,394
|324,494
|12,417,799
|6
|To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director
|11,372,981
|360,371
|467,326
|217,121
|12,417,799
|7
|To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire
|11,353,569
|423,572
|430,221
|210,437
|12,417,799
|8
|To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director
|11,464,881
|374,002
|358,900
|220,016
|12,417,799
|9
|To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|11,531,932
|359,835
|180,349
|345,683
|12,417,799
|10
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|11,929,173
|357,571
|61,205
|69,850
|12,417,799
|11
|To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
|11,910,070
|305,981
|71,487
|130,261
|12,417,799
|12
|To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,878,160
|262,587
|81,515
|195,537
|12,417,799
|13
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares for the purposes of the Offer
|11,670,211
|268,840
|321,581
|157,167
|12,417,799
|14
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares
|11,359,076
|268,840
|465,270
|324,613
|12,417,799
|15
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,855,694
|275,331
|270,371
|16,403
|12,417,799
|16
|To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company
|11,772,488
|275,331
|176,404
|193,576
|12,417,799
|17
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|11,937,602
|351,886
|102,774
|25,537
|12,417,799
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP nor the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
