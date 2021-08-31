checkAd

Aktia Bank Plc’s share issue directed to the personnel

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
31 August 2021 at 5.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc announced on 13 August 2021 that the company plans to organize an employee share issue.

The Board of Directors (Board) has decided on the terms and conditions of the share issue. A maximum total of 1,000,000 new shares in the company will, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right, be offered for subscription to the personnel of the Aktia Group companies. In case of oversubscription, the Board has the right to increase the number of the new shares offered, up to a maximum total of 2,000,000 new shares.

The subscription price for the share is EUR 10.14 per share. The share subscription price is based on the trade volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1 July–31 July 2021 and on a discount of 10 per cent thereof. The average share price was EUR 11.26 per share during 1 July–31 July 2021. The subscription period for the shares is 9 September–22 September 2021. The minimum subscription is 500 shares, and the maximum subscription is 70,000 shares.

The subscribed shares are subject to a transfer restriction, which is specified in the terms and conditions of the share issue in more detail. A subscriber has no right to sell 50 per cent of the shares subscribed within 18 months, and 50 per cent of the shares subscribed within 36 months of the registration of the shares on a subscriber’s book-entry account.

The result of the share issue is expected to be announced approximately by 30 September 2021.

The decision on the share issue is based on the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 April 2021.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





