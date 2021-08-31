checkAd

Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette Smoking

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
31.08.2021, 16:40  |  43   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that a
landmark new clinical study (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=320
0870834&u=https%3A%2F%2Flink.springer.com%2Fepdf%2F10.1007%2Fs11739-021-02798-6%
3Fsharing_token%3DH1fVO1IFfp0oBINswRMy3ve4RwlQNchNByi7wbcMAY6YukpIjbCHcBpwaw4McD
Imn33XpfRu8CSP4ueqMyJubBT4ihWdp_626wSlpZLxJ8NcAjkudSipz_tnD2-KU2oLt51av1Dthbk3N9
tRT18mpPpmKWLqETF8aenW1BVzBJo%253D&a=landmark+new+clinical+study) has shown that
the health risks of cigarette smoking may be reduced in smokers who completely
switch to using tobacco-heating products ("THPs").

The research, carried out by British American Tobacco (BAT), analyzed the
changes in a range of biomarkers of exposure (BoE) and biomarkers of potential
harm (BoPH). These biomarkers are linked to oxidative stress, cardiovascular and
respiratory diseases and cancer, and they were used to compare the potential
long-term effects of smoking cigarettes versus THPs and cessation.

Published in the Journal Internal and Emergency Medicine , the results suggest
that smokers who switch from cigarettes to exclusive use of heated tobacco
products may benefit from a similar reduction in the risk of developing a number
of smoking-related diseases as those who stopped smoking entirely.

The news was released by tobaccoreporter.com, and the entire article can be
viewed https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=200616853&u=https%3A%2F%2
Ftobaccoreporter.com%2F2021%2F07%2F01%2Fmilestone-study%2F&a=here on their
website.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "This landmark study confirms the potential for
heated tobacco products to make a big difference in the lives of the 1.3 billion
adult cigarette smokers around the world. By delivering a satisfying alternative
to traditional smoking, heated tobacco products could soon entirely replace
combustible cigarettes with a potentially reduced-risk alternative. While no
smoking products are risk-free, scientific studies have shown that heat-not-burn
products have the potential to be a much better option than combustible
cigarettes. I believe Poda is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing
international movement away from combustible smoking products."

Mr. Nick Kadysh, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented, "While the
regulatory environment for novel nicotine products, especially vaping products,
has been very challenging, we've seen great stability in heat-not-burn ("HNB")
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette Smoking PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that a landmark new clinical study (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=320 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gebäude als Materiallager: ACCUMULATA setzt für eine zirkuläre Kreislaufwirtschaft auf die Onlineplattform MADASTER
Neuer Ford E-Transit feiert öffentliches Europa-Debüt auf der Nutzfahrzeugshow in ...
Continental, DPD Schweiz und Futuricum setzen mit Weltrekord ein Zeichen für E-Mobilität ...
Zukunft voraus: Markus Niederreiner wird neuer Deutschland-Chef von Hiscox (FOTO)
Personalia Sedus Stoll AG: Christoph Kargruber wird neuer Vorstand Marketing und Vertrieb (FOTO)
Beunruhigend / Kommentar von Karl Schlieker zur Inflation
Arbeitgeber-Präsident dringt auf 2G-Regeln in Betrieben - Kirchhoff: Ungeimpfte müssen Einschränkungen hinnehmen
Lachsfilet von Lidl ist Testsieger bei aktueller Stiftung Warentest / Drei Fisch-Produkte der ...
Saltletts PausenCracker holt Lorenz aus der Werbepause - Erfolgsbilanz für Knabber-Innovation ...
Neubesetzung im Vorstand des Verbandes der PSD Banken e.V. (FOTO)
Titel
Erster Spatenstich für den Schwarz-Projekt-Campus (FOTO)
Ethereum 2.0 Staking einfacher und lohnender gemacht mit Matrixport's First-Mover "ETH 2.0 ...
Coinbase und BIG geben Partnerschaft bekannt
Visa Mobile Payment Monitor 2021: Kontaktloses Bezahlen wird zum Standard, mobil legt weiter zu (FOTO)
Politik/Wirtschaft / Abellio noch früher auf dem Abstellgleis - Zugbetreiber geht das Geld aus
Innovation 'Made in Germany': Bundeswirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier und Bundestagsabgeordneter Mark Helfrich zu Gast bei ...
CAMELOT als globaler Vorreiter im Supply Chain Management bestätigt
EANS-Stimmrechte: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung ...
Fairtrade Zertifizierung | Wie funktioniert Fairtrade?
SKODA AUTO produziert 100.000stes iV-Fahrzeug (FOTO)
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:19 UhrStandard Industries verkündet die Ernennung von Bob Patel zum CEO von W. R. Grace
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:17 UhrProVen VCT plc: Transaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:15 UhrGreenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Accesswire | Analysen
17:15 UhrUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:14 UhrAdler Modemärkte:  Insolvenzverfahren nach zwei Monaten beendet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:14 UhrNach Inflationsschub im Euroraum im August dürfte die EZB an PEPP-Käufen festhalten, erwarten Ökonomen
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
17:14 UhrProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Transaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:13 UhrWAHL/Wissing kontert Kritik: Baerbock sucht Gründe für Linksbündnis
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:13 UhrPolitik: Streit um Rechtsanspruch auf Ganztagsbetreuung geht weiter
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
17:13 UhrToll Brothers Opens Luxury Townhome Community in King of Prussia, Montgomery County
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten