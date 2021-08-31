Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette Smoking
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that a
landmark new clinical study (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=320
0870834&u=https%3A%2F%2Flink.springer.com%2Fepdf%2F10.1007%2Fs11739-021-02798-6%
3Fsharing_token%3DH1fVO1IFfp0oBINswRMy3ve4RwlQNchNByi7wbcMAY6YukpIjbCHcBpwaw4McD
Imn33XpfRu8CSP4ueqMyJubBT4ihWdp_626wSlpZLxJ8NcAjkudSipz_tnD2-KU2oLt51av1Dthbk3N9
tRT18mpPpmKWLqETF8aenW1BVzBJo%253D&a=landmark+new+clinical+study) has shown that
the health risks of cigarette smoking may be reduced in smokers who completely
switch to using tobacco-heating products ("THPs").
The research, carried out by British American Tobacco (BAT), analyzed the
changes in a range of biomarkers of exposure (BoE) and biomarkers of potential
harm (BoPH). These biomarkers are linked to oxidative stress, cardiovascular and
respiratory diseases and cancer, and they were used to compare the potential
long-term effects of smoking cigarettes versus THPs and cessation.
Published in the Journal Internal and Emergency Medicine , the results suggest
that smokers who switch from cigarettes to exclusive use of heated tobacco
products may benefit from a similar reduction in the risk of developing a number
of smoking-related diseases as those who stopped smoking entirely.
The news was released by tobaccoreporter.com, and the entire article can be
viewed https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=200616853&u=https%3A%2F%2
Ftobaccoreporter.com%2F2021%2F07%2F01%2Fmilestone-study%2F&a=here on their
website.
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "This landmark study confirms the potential for
heated tobacco products to make a big difference in the lives of the 1.3 billion
adult cigarette smokers around the world. By delivering a satisfying alternative
to traditional smoking, heated tobacco products could soon entirely replace
combustible cigarettes with a potentially reduced-risk alternative. While no
smoking products are risk-free, scientific studies have shown that heat-not-burn
products have the potential to be a much better option than combustible
cigarettes. I believe Poda is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing
international movement away from combustible smoking products."
Mr. Nick Kadysh, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented, "While the
regulatory environment for novel nicotine products, especially vaping products,
has been very challenging, we've seen great stability in heat-not-burn ("HNB")
