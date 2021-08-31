Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette Smoking

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

the health risks of cigarette smoking may be reduced in smokers who completely

switch to using tobacco-heating products ("THPs").



The research, carried out by British American Tobacco (BAT), analyzed the

changes in a range of biomarkers of exposure (BoE) and biomarkers of potential

harm (BoPH). These biomarkers are linked to oxidative stress, cardiovascular and

respiratory diseases and cancer, and they were used to compare the potential

long-term effects of smoking cigarettes versus THPs and cessation.







that smokers who switch from cigarettes to exclusive use of heated tobacco

products may benefit from a similar reduction in the risk of developing a number

of smoking-related diseases as those who stopped smoking entirely.



The news was released by tobaccoreporter.com, and the entire article can be

viewed https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3275130-1&h=200616853&u=https%3A%2F%2

Ftobaccoreporter.com%2F2021%2F07%2F01%2Fmilestone-study%2F&a=here on their

website.



Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "This landmark study confirms the potential for

heated tobacco products to make a big difference in the lives of the 1.3 billion

adult cigarette smokers around the world. By delivering a satisfying alternative

to traditional smoking, heated tobacco products could soon entirely replace

combustible cigarettes with a potentially reduced-risk alternative. While no

smoking products are risk-free, scientific studies have shown that heat-not-burn

products have the potential to be a much better option than combustible

cigarettes. I believe Poda is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing

international movement away from combustible smoking products."



Mr. Nick Kadysh, member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented, "While the

regulatory environment for novel nicotine products, especially vaping products,

has been very challenging, we've seen great stability in heat-not-burn ("HNB") Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



