SysAid Is Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

SysAid, one of 11 vendors included in the report, was evaluated on completeness of vision and ability to execute

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a service automation company delivering software for organizations that want to get more done, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.

SysAid Logo

"Our positioning in Gartner's Magic Quadrant is a reflection of the momentum we're creating in the IT Service Management market," said Sarah Lahav, CEO and co-founder of SysAid. "SysAid  helps organizations deliver service management in a smarter way, through service automation. With service automation, tickets sort themselves. Repetitive tasks get done on their own. Users are empowered to solve common IT issues. And complex cross-organizational workflows become a breeze to set up."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows which eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowerment of users to resolve common IT issues. SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads and smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. www.sysaid.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485662/SysAid_Logo.jpg

 

 

 




Disclaimer

