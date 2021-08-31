Leafly Launches In-App Cannabis Ordering for iPhone Users

Leafly , one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, today announced a new update to Leafly’s iOS app that will enable iPhone and iPad users to place pickup orders for cannabis in legal state markets. The announcement follows Apple’s recent update to its guidelines, which now permits in-app purchasing from licensed cannabis dispensaries, increasing access and removing a significant barrier between the legal cannabis market and consumers.

New! Order now in the Leafly iOS app. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Apple’s decision to update their guidelines is a huge step forward in ending outdated policies that limit access to legal cannabis,” said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita. “We are thrilled Leafly’s customers will now have the option to conveniently order cannabis within the app. As cannabis continues to be one of the fastest-growing industries in our country, increasing access through in-app ordering will only help support local dispensaries and businesses.”

Prior to Apple’s latest policy update, Leafly’s iOS app only permitted users to research and browse cannabis products, and ordering had to be completed on a mobile web browser. Starting today, Leafly customers can order products for pickup at their favorite local dispensaries from the Leafly app itself.

