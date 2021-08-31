checkAd

IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, has again paced the comic and graphic book publishing industry in three prestigious annual industry …

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, has again paced the comic and graphic book publishing industry in three prestigious annual industry awards: Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Division Awards, and the Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards.

Foto: Accesswire

"IDW continues to partner with truly bold, innovative creators who have honed their craft to create unforgettable, original stories and deep and complex characters," said Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud to have helped bring their amazing work, beautifully rendered, to the hands and hearts of millions of readers and fans. As we realize our commitment to develop more original content and expand into new genres, we look forward to continuing our relationship with these renowned creators and to supporting the next generation of rising creative stars."

Works published by IDW snagged four of the coveted Eisner Awards at the 33rd annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards ceremony. The awards recognize exemplary work from the previous year in comics publishing.

Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai, claimed two Eisners, while Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books by Ken Quattro and IDW cover artist Peach Momoko each received one Eisner.

The National Cartoonists Society (NCS) is the world's largest and most prestigious organization of professional cartoonists. Each year, the NCS awards the profession's highest honor, the Reuben Award for Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year, and additional awards for categories including Comic Books and Graphic Novels, among others.

In the Comic Books category, the NCS awards all went to artists for works published by IDW, an extraordinary feat:

  • Brahm Revel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika
  • Stan Sakai for Usagi Yojimbo
  • Walter Simonson for Ragnarök: The Breaking of Helheim

Moreover, two of the three nominations in the Graphic Novels category went to cartoonists for their work on IDW titles:

  • Jared Cullum for Kodi
  • Thibault Balahy for Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band.

The Ringo Awards, named in honor of cherished writer/artist Mike Wieringo, recognize the creativity, skill, and fun of comic books. For this year's Ringo Awards, five IDW titles received nominations from a jury of industry luminaries, while an additional five nominations went to comics professionals whose creative achievements include IDW publications.

The five IDW projects nominated for Ringo Awards were:

  • Best Series: Usagi Yojimbo
  • Best Anthology: Be Gay, Do Comics
  • Best Anthology: Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels
  • Best Humor Comic: Love and Capes: The Family Way
  • Best Presentation in Design: Dave Cockrum's X-Men Artifact Edition

The five creators whose 2020 work was exclusively or in part featured in IDW publications during 2020 were:

  • Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo)
  • Best Letterer: Deron Bennett (Canto & The Clockwork Fairies, Canto II: The Hollow Men)
  • Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko (The Crow: Lethe, Read Only Memories, Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer's Road)
  • Best Cover Artist: Kevin O'Neill (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen IV: The Tempest)
  • Best Colorist: Laura Allred (Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels)

Nachie Marsham, IDW's publisher, added, "We would like to extend our hearty congratulations to each of the massively talented creators who have been deservedly recognized for their passion, hard work, and artistry by the Eisner, Ringo and Reuben organizations. It's our supreme honor and pleasure to work with each of you, and we wish you the best of luck!"

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American: IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

CONTACT:

Ezra Rosensaft
investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662191/IDW-Creative-Partners-Recognized-for ...

IDW Media Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDW Creative Partners Recognized for Outstanding Work in Industry in Annual Awards LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, has again paced the comic and graphic book publishing industry in three prestigious annual industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21IDW Media To Present at Sidoti Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21IDW Media to Increase Investment in Original Content Acquisition Following Capital Raise
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Closing of $10.4 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen