Eurobank H1 Operating Income Tops Expectations; Capital to Be Strengthened Above Target

Autor: PLX AI
31.08.2021, 16:52   

(PLX AI) – Eurobank half year net interest income EUR 670 million.Half year operating income EUR 924 million vs. estimate EUR 904 millionHalf year net fee income EUR 209 millionHalf year CET1 capital ratio 13.2%CEO says profitability is in line with …

  • (PLX AI) – Eurobank half year net interest income EUR 670 million.
  • Half year operating income EUR 924 million vs. estimate EUR 904 million
  • Half year net fee income EUR 209 million
  • Half year CET1 capital ratio 13.2%
  • CEO says profitability is in line with our expectations, the NPE ratio is reaching close to 8% by year-end, and capital will be strengthened further, above the initial target
  • Says need to integrate and implement ESG criteria in every aspect of economic activity becomes more pronounced
  • Loan loss provisions reached EUR 224m in 1H2021 and corresponded to 120 basis points of the average net loans
