Atriva Therapeutics: Participation in upcoming scientific and industry conferences

31.08.2021
Atriva Therapeutics to take part in upcoming scientific and industry conferences

Tübingen and Frankfurt (Germany), August 31, 2021 - Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, announced today its participation in the following upcoming scientific and industry conferences:
 

Swiss Biotech Day
September 7th, 2021, Congress Center Basel, Switzerland
Dr. Björn Cochlovius, SVP Business Development at Atriva Therapeutics, will be available for networking and one-on-one meetings.

https://swissbiotechday.ch/

 

Deutsche Biotechnologietage
September 20th - 21st, 2021, hybrid event, ICS Internationales Congresscenter, Stuttgart, Germany
Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO of Atriva Therapeutics, will be available on site for networking and one-on-one discussions on the first day of the event (September 20th).

https://www.biotechnologietage.de/de/

 

BIO-Europe(R) Digital
October 25th - 28th, 2021, delivered digitally
Atriva Therapeutics will be available for partnering via the partneringONE platform.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

 

6th LSX's Inv€$tival ShowcaseTM
November 8th - 15th, 2021, hybrid event, Hilton Waldorf, London, UK
Atriva Therapeutics will be available for networking and one-on-one discussions.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase
 

About Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

Atriva Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies. It was set up by a team of leading scientists in viral research as well as proven industry experts. The company aims to develop a therapy platform to treat severe respiratory diseases induced by RNA viruses with a high unmet medical need, such as influenza and COVID-19. The Atriva lead product zapnometinib (pINN, currently known as ATR-002) is a first-in-class, host-targeting agent that aims to inhibit viral replication and to favorably modulate the body's immune response in such RNA viruses. Zapnometinib is under clinical development and has successfully completed a Phase I trial to demonstrate safety and tolerability in healthy subjects. The Company is actively enrolling patient in a Phase II study to evaluate efficacy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.[1] A Phase II study in influenza is currently planned, as are further Phase II and III studies in COVID-19. The Company owns 11 patent families with broad international coverage related to the use of MEK inhibitors and other kinase inhibitors for antiviral therapies. The patent life runs through 2041. Atriva Therapeutics is based in Tübingen and Frankfurt, Germany.

