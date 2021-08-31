checkAd

Allan Remmelkoor to leave AS Pro Kapital Grupp, including Management Boards and Council of group subsidiaries

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that from 01.09.2021 Allan Remmelkoor is leaving the group after more than 20 years with the company to focus on other commercial real estate developments.

“Allan has done outstanding work to develop our Estonian commercial projects and with his know-how and innovative thinking has been a great value to the group. I would like to thank Allan for his long-term dedication and contribution,” said the CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, Mr Paolo Michelozzi. “I am also delighted to announce that the group CFO Angelika Annus shall be taking Allan’s place in the Board,” Michelozzi added.

Allan Remmelkoor: “Pro Kapital, its projects and team have been part of my life for nearly 24 years. I sincerely thank Paolo and all my colleagues for this exciting time and wonderful cooperation, and I wish Pro Kapital all the success in the future. I will continue to work in commercial real estate segment joining the team of Kapitel with main focus to develop Liivalaia Quarter in the centre of Tallinn”.

From 01.09.2021 Management Boards and Councils of mentioned Group companies shall continue in the following compositions:

1. AS Pro Kapital Grupp – Management Board: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

2. AS Pro Kapital Eesti – Management Board: Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

3. OÜ Ilmarise Kvartal – Management Board: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi

4. AS Tondi Kvartal – Supervisory Council: Emanuele Bozzone, Oscar Crameri; new member: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi

5. AS Tondi Kvartal – Management Board: Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

6. OÜ Marsi Elu – Management Board: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

7. OÜ Kalaranna Kvartal - Management Board: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

8. OÜ Dunte Arendus - Management Board: Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi, Edoardo Axel Preatoni; new member: Angelika Annus

9. AS Pro Kapital Latvia – Supervisory Council: Emanuele Bozzone, Edoardo Axel Preatoni, new member (from 27.08.2021): Oscar Crameri

The CVs of Angelika Annus and Oscar Crameri are attached to this notice. Neither Oscar Crameri nor Angelika Annus own any shares in the issuer.

Paolo Michelozzi

CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Phone: +372 614 4920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee

 

