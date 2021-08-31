checkAd

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at August 31, 2021

Company announcement – No. 54 / 2021

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at August 31, 2021

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, August 31, 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.  

In Company announcement No. 53/2021 from August 20, 2021, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including August 31, 2021.



Date 		Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each) 		Share capital
(nominal value in DKK) 		Number of voting rights
August 31, 2021 43,550,949 43,550,949 43,550,949


# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S 

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. Zealand markets V-Go, a basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes, and Zegalogue, (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. To support these two marketed products Zealand built a dedicated sales force in the United States and has established itself as a fully integrated biotechnology company.  In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com 


Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com 






