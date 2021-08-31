Allan Remmelkoor to leave AS Pro Kapital Grupp, including Management Boards and Council of group subsidiaries

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that from 01.09.2021 Allan Remmelkoor is leaving the group after more than 20 years with the company to focus on other commercial real estate developments.

“Allan has done outstanding work to develop our Estonian commercial projects and with his know-how and innovative thinking has been a great value to the group. I would like to thank Allan for his long-term dedication and contribution,” said the CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, Mr Paolo Michelozzi. “I am also delighted to announce that the group CFO Angelika Annus shall be taking Allan’s place in the Board,” Michelozzi added.