Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 17:05  |  14   |   |   

On August 31, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net investment income and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $114,125,063, of which $96,176,044 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on August 31, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current Distribution

Percentage Breakdown of Current Distribution

Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0023

 

2%

 

$0.0105

 

1%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

 

0%

 

$0.0000

 

0%

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:05 UhrTekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tekla Healthcare Investors Declares Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten