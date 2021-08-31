Northern Trust Leaders to Speak at Barclays Conference

Northern Trust announced today that Wealth Management President Steve Fradkin and Chief Financial Officer Jason J. Tyler will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference via webcast on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CT).

The live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via Northern Trust's website under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.