ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
31 August 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 31 August 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|443,920
|58.71p
|0.175%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
