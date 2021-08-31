ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 31.08.2021, 17:14 | 14 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 17:14 | ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



31 August 2021 ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 31 August 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation: No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 443,920 58.71p 0.175% Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7845 7820 -End



