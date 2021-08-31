Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2021

Based on unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ sales revenue over first six months of 2021 amounted to 67.8 million EUR – 21.6% increase comparing to the same period last year (consolidated sales revenue over first six months of 2020 were 55.8 million EUR).

The Group accounted 1.5 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2021 then the same period of 2020 net profit was 1.2 million EUR.