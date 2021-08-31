checkAd

mdf commerce closes $67.8 million bought deal public offering of subscription receipts and $52.6 million private placement of subscription receipts

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed today its previously announced $67.8 million bought deal public offering of subscription receipts and $52.6 million private placement of subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $120.4 million.

mdf commerce issued 8,480,000 subscription receipts (the “Public Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $8.00 per Public Subscription Receipt (the “Offering Price”), on a bought-deal public offering basis, for gross proceeds of $67.8 million (the “Public Offering”), through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank, as sole bookrunner, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and including Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). In addition, mdf commerce has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,272,000 additional Public Subscription Receipts at the Offering Price at any time up to 30 days after closing of the Public Offering, for additional gross proceeds of up to $10.2 million.

Concurrently with the closing of the Public Offering, mdf commerce also completed with Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec the private placement (the “Concurrent Private Placement”), at the Offering Price, of 3,587,667 and 2,989,722 subscription receipts (collectively, the “Private Subscription Receipts”, and collectively with the Public Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”), respectively, for aggregate gross proceeds of $52.6 million. The Private Subscription Receipts are subject to a four month hold pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and without payment of additional consideration or further action, one common share of mdf commerce.

mdf commerce will use the net proceeds of the Public Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, along with funds drawn on new revolving and term credit facilities and funds drawn from its cash on hand, to fund the purchase price and related transaction costs payable in connection with the previously announced acquisition of the business of Periscope Intermediate Corp. (“Periscope”), a portfolio company of Parthenon Capital Partners (the “Acquisition”).

