Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021   

AMITYVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC:GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42665

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9th at 4:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Greenrose has entered into definitive agreements to acquire four cannabis companies, known collectively as "The Platform." The companies are Shango Holdings Inc. (Shango), Futureworks LLC (d/b/a The Health Center), Theraplant, LLC and True Harvest, LLC. The new Greenrose Platform will be a multistate operator that will look to further vertically and horizontally integrate in the markets that it is in and to enter new high growth and limited license markets.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Business Development
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenrosecorp.com

Disclaimer

