DIOS K2 Diamond Drill Program Well in Progress

31.08.2021, 17:26  |  22   |   |   

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pleasure that management of Dios Exploration Inc. reports its current diamond drill program is progressing very well on wholly-owned K2 gold-copper property, James Bay, Quebec. The drilling rig and crew, helicopter and field teams were mobilized to site around mid-August, as expected. See July 7 release for detailed information on target drilling for this summer and later on.

Please see Dios Quarterly Management report dated August 20 filed on sedar and on Dios website under Investors for detailed maps and information regarding current and planned exploration by Dios. An updated Corporate Presentation is also available in that section.

Some 2000 metres of drilling are planned this summer targeting

1) Sesame gold Target, north of Kali pluton, a 2 km long by 200-400 m wide NE striking airborne IP anomaly, up-ice of a 3 km long gold-in-soil train (B-horizon) and boulders, and

2) Some 9 km SE, southeastern K2 strong first priority ground induced polarization IP conductor area with related gold-in-soil anomalies.

Also, further drilling is already planned when ground is frozen to access swampy areas.

The K2 property (no royalties) is adjacent in same trend west-southwest to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer project.

This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, P. Geo, MSc, President of Dios, 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com





