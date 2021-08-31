CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver Hart, Yukon
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINKS:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that spectacular soil geochemical results continue to validate and expand airborne geophysical targets at its flagship Silver Hart project in Yukon.
CMC has significantly extended previous soil geochemical surveys at Silver Hart as a part of validating targets identified by its property wide airborne SkyTEM geophysical survey completed earlier this year. The airborne survey identified eight new targets areas on the property (T1 to T8, see Figure 1). Initial results of soil geochemical surveys over T1 and T4 announced on August 25, 2020 were highly encouraging and a second round of test results has now produced spectacular results which are serving to further validate and extend the existing anomalies. Results in the remainder of these target areas and the six other target areas are pending.
As previously noted, existing mineralization in known mineralized veins in the Main Zone occur along northeasterly structures in an area characterized with low magnetic features, moderate conductivity, and in close proximity to the geological contact between volcanics of the Cassiar Batholith with overlying meta-sedimentary sequences including limestones and schists. In the Main Zone, these polymetallic veins are known to have strike extent up to 1.35 kilometers with above average grades of silver, lead, zinc with minor copper and gold.
The Company has now completed a detail statistical and spatial analysis of the soil results of the release of August 25 and the recent results (see summary). These combined results show that both T1 and T4 targets are northeasterly trending anomalies that possibly represent a series of parallel vein structures or a larger alteration system, but share typical characteristics and the geological setting associated with the known high grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization in the Main Zone. The geological setting of T1 and T4 is in close proximity to the important geological contact between the Cassiar Batholith and overlying sediments, with low magnetic and moderate conductivity geophysical signatures and viable targets identified in the 3-D modelling.
