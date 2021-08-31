CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver Hart, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINKS:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that spectacular soil geochemical results continue to validate and expand airborne geophysical targets at its …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC PINKS:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that spectacular soil geochemical results continue to validate and expand airborne geophysical targets at its flagship Silver Hart project in Yukon. CMC has significantly extended previous soil geochemical surveys at Silver Hart as a part of validating targets identified by its property wide airborne SkyTEM geophysical survey completed earlier this year. The airborne survey identified eight new targets areas on the property (T1 to T8, see Figure 1). Initial results of soil geochemical surveys over T1 and T4 announced on August 25, 2020 were highly encouraging and a second round of test results has now produced spectacular results which are serving to further validate and extend the existing anomalies. Results in the remainder of these target areas and the six other target areas are pending.