PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 17:43   

DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK

31.08.2021 / 17:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK

Gräfelfing, August 31, 2021 - PharmaSGP Holding SE announces the formal completion of the purchase agreement signed mid of June with GlaxoSmithKline Group on the acquisition of an OTC portfolio comprising the brands Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R).

The completion of the purchase strategically strengthens PharmaSGP's operations by further expanding the category "Health Brands", enlarging the scope of indications and tapping new markets. Natalie Weigand, CEO of PharmaSGP, was very satisfied with the transaction: "The acquisition and integration of established brands with potential for value growth is a key component of our growth strategy. Baldriparan(R) has been established on the market for 67 years and is the leading OTC brand for natural valerian sleeping aids sold in pharmacies in Germany. We are thus opening up the new indication of sleep disorders. Additionally, Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R) strengthen our strategically important category 'pain therapy'". These four iconic brands with a long tradition in their target markets enjoy a high level of trust and loyalty with consumers, physicians and pharmacists. In 2020, the products of the brand portfolio were distributed in eight countries. Thus, the Group will also be active in Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia in future.

Michael Rudolf, CFO of PharmaSGP, considers the transaction as an achievement of a further milestone on the growth path: "With our products in the field of sleeping disorders and pain therapy, we address two of the best-selling and further growing indications in pharmacies. Thanks to our pan-European platform, we will be able to leverage potential for value enhancement. This is going to positively impact the business development in the year 2021 and beyond. We are convinced of this!"

DGAP-News PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions PharmaSGP Group completes acquisition of OTC brand portfolio (Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R)) from GSK 31.08.2021 / 17:43 The issuer is solely responsible …

