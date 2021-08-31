checkAd

Latécoère Announces the Acquisition of Technical Airborne Components

31.08.2021, 17:45  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced the acquisition of Belgium-based Technical Airborne Components (TAC) from Searchlight Capital Partners. The investment firm had acquired TAC from TransDigm Group Incorporated in April this year. As announced in the context of the capital increase, Latécoère is delivering its external growth strategy.

TAC is one of the leading European designer and manufacturer of rods and struts for the aerospace industry. With a turnover of approximately €25 million and nearly 150 employees, TAC supplies parts for commercial aircraft, regional and business jets, helicopters, as well as for several military and space programmes. The Company benefits from long-standing relationships with key aircraft manufacturers. This results in an attractive sole-source portfolio underpinned by long-term contracts, as well as exposure to growing platforms like the A320.

Thierry Mootz, Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère stated: "I am delighted that Technical Airborne Components is joining Latécoère today. TAC designs most of its products and operates on a wide range of materials. This great industrial expertise combined with a deep knowledge of the sector and its players are an opportunity for our Group. We are thus strengthening our activities and skills in aerostructures, consolidating our position in a very competitive market and also reaffirming our ambition to take part in the major transformations of the aeronautics industry."

Dirk Dhooge, President of TAC, added: "The acquisition of TAC by Latécoère is great news for the entire team. We are very happy to join Latécoère, a world-renowned leading aeronautical equipment manufacturer. This is an exciting new adventure for us, which will allow us, in close collaboration with Latécoère, to expand our activities and take part in new projects, by relying on its industrial and operational expertise. Latécoère's presence on the other side of the Atlantic is also a tremendous growth booster for us. It's an important step in serving better our current and future clients."

___________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

___________________________________________________________________________

About Technical Airborne Components Industries

Founded in 1981 in Milmort (Herstal), Technical Airborne Components Industries (TAC) has been designing and manufacturing components for the aerospace industry for over 40 years. The company is recognized worldwide as the reference source for high quality, custom-made control, structural and system rods. As such, it is one of the leading suppliers to this industry. Its high-precision components are used in commercial aircraft, regional and business aircraft, helicopters, and military and space programs.

