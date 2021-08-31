mdf commerce completes the transformational acquisition of Periscope and becomes a public eProcurement leader in North America

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States



MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed today the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the business of Periscope Intermediate Corp. (“Periscope”), a portfolio company of Parthenon Capital Partners.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome all of our colleagues from Periscope to the growing mdf commerce family. This transformative milestone effectively positions mdf commerce as a North American leader for public sector eProcurement, with the ability to fully serve the needs of government agencies as they increase their efforts to digitalize their procurement processes. Our combined strengths will allow us to accelerate growth within a largely untapped market and capitalize on near-term increases in infrastructure investments,” stated Luc Filiatreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of mdf commerce. “We look forward to working in close collaboration with our existing and future clients to help improve efficiency and eradicate waste. As an example of the transformative effect that Periscope can have for clients, they have just been awarded the prestigious Excellence Through Collaboration Award from the National Association of State Chief Administrators for the successful implementation of ARBuy for the state of Arkansas. This award recognizes corporate partner companies that have partnered with a state to implement a project that positively impacts its service to the state.”

As a result of the closing of the Acquisition and pursuant to the terms of the subscription receipts previously issued (i) on a public offering bought deal basis through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank, as sole bookrunner, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and including Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., and (ii) on a private placement basis to Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec (collectively, the “Subscription Receipts”), each holder of Subscription Receipts will receive, without any further action, one common share of mdf commerce for each Subscription Receipt held.