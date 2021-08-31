checkAd

mdf commerce completes the transformational acquisition of Periscope and becomes a public eProcurement leader in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 17:46  |  56   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed today the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the business of Periscope Intermediate Corp. (“Periscope”), a portfolio company of Parthenon Capital Partners.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome all of our colleagues from Periscope to the growing mdf commerce family. This transformative milestone effectively positions mdf commerce as a North American leader for public sector eProcurement, with the ability to fully serve the needs of government agencies as they increase their efforts to digitalize their procurement processes. Our combined strengths will allow us to accelerate growth within a largely untapped market and capitalize on near-term increases in infrastructure investments,” stated Luc Filiatreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of mdf commerce. “We look forward to working in close collaboration with our existing and future clients to help improve efficiency and eradicate waste. As an example of the transformative effect that Periscope can have for clients, they have just been awarded the prestigious Excellence Through Collaboration Award from the National Association of State Chief Administrators for the successful implementation of ARBuy for the state of Arkansas. This award recognizes corporate partner companies that have partnered with a state to implement a project that positively impacts its service to the state.”

As a result of the closing of the Acquisition and pursuant to the terms of the subscription receipts previously issued (i) on a public offering bought deal basis through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank, as sole bookrunner, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and including Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., and (ii) on a private placement basis to Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec (collectively, the “Subscription Receipts”), each holder of Subscription Receipts will receive, without any further action, one common share of mdf commerce for each Subscription Receipt held.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mdf commerce completes the transformational acquisition of Periscope and becomes a public eProcurement leader in North America Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...