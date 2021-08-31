Síminn hf. - Revenue growth and strong performance

Financial highlights Q2 2021

Síminn‘s revenue amounted to ISK 6,352 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, compared to ISK 6,214 million in the same period 2020. An increase by ISK 138 million or 2.2%.

EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,557 million in Q2 2021, compared to ISK 1,800 million in the same period of 2020, up by ISK 757 million or 42.1%. If ISK 500 million administrative fine in Q2 2020 is taken into account EBITDA is ISK 2.300 million. The EBITDA ratio was 40.3% in Q2 2021, compared to 29.0% in the same period of 2020. EBIT amounted to ISK 1,126 million in Q2 2021, compared to ISK 335 million in the same period of 2020.

Net profit in Q2 2021 amounted to ISK 618 million, compared to ISK 83 million in the same period of 2020.

Cash generated by operation amounted to ISK 2,717 million in Q2 2021, compared to ISK 2,905 million in the same period of 2020. Net cash from operating activities amounted to ISK 2,424 million in Q2 2021, compared to ISK 2,481 million in the same period 2020.

Interest-bearing debt including lease liabilities amounted to ISK 32.9 billion at the end of Q2 of 2021, compared to ISK 21.5 billion at the end of 2020. Net interest-bearing debt including lease liabilities amounted to 25.9 billion ISK at the end of Q2 2021 compared to 20.8 at the end of 2020.

Net financial expenses amounted to ISK 315 million in Q2 2021, compared to ISK 185 million in the same period of 2020. Financial expenses amounted to ISK 349 million, financial income ISK 57 million, and foreign exchange loss ISK 23 million.

Síminn's equity ratio was 44.7% at the end of Q2 2021 and equity was 31.1 billion.





Orri Hauksson, CEO:

“We are satisfied with the result for the quarter, which was considerably better than at the same time last year. Revenue, EBITDA, EBIT and cash flow increase between years. A large part of the increase is due to events in the second quarter of last year, when Síminn was fined by the Competition Authority in addition to significant layoff costs. Adjusted for these factors, however, there is still a positive development in all aspects of the operation.

The operations in the quarter were also characterized by many actions, which were only partially reflected in the financial figures. Refinancing and a change in the division of tasks within the group was completed during the period. We refinanced previous loans, returned considerable funds to shareholders, and issued commercial paper listed on the Stock exchange for the first time. The Radio Access Network and IP Network were transferred from Síminn to Míla, in accordance with previous plans and announcements.